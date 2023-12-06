SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in the Black Hills are looking into what sparked a fire just north of Spearfish.

Officials say it happened around 9:45 a.m. Monday at a trailer home on Partridge Place.

Photo from the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department. Photo from the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department.

The residents had gotten out of the home at the time the fire was called in.

The Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Deadwood, and Whitewood Fire Departments were called in to battle the fire.

The Spearfish Deputy Chief thanked responders for their efforts in fighting the blaze, especially in windy conditions.

The Red Cross is helping the residents.