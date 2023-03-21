DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called to a fire on the south side of Goodwin, South Dakota late last week.

Photo from the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office. Photo from the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say a tractor started on fire inside a shed.

It then started the ceiling of the shed on fire. One person was inside the shed at the time of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Goodwin Fire Department, Clear Lake Fire Department, and Deuel County Ambulance also responded to the blaze.