REDFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy weekend for firefighters in Redfield, as they responded to 3 fires within 9 hours of each other.

The first happened at around 3:45 Saturday afternoon. A tractor, baler, and grass had caught fire. You can see heavy damage done to the baler and tractor.

Courtesy: Redfield Fire Department.















Then, two grass fires were reported at around 10:50 Saturday night and 12:30 Sunday morning. Both were started by fireworks. The Redfield Fire Department wants to remind everyone about fireworks safety and says to always have water available.