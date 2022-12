SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several cars with damage after crews responded to a stuck vehicle Thursday morning.

A large truck was stuck in the middle of the road going south at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. There were also several cars on the road and onto the sidewalk with visible damage.

Police are blocking traffic in the area. KELOLAND News captured these photos from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest updates.