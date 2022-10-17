TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Tea Monday morning.

The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The fire was reported on Thomas Ave in Tea, just west of I-29 at the Tea exit.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek spoke with the owner of Kokenge Painting Services, where the fire was burning. The owner said his son was in the building when the fire started and tried to extinguish it but couldn’t. He says his son is safe.

Fire on Thomas Avenue as of 12:30 p.m. CT

Firefighters on the scene of fire near Tea

Flames at fire burning near Tea

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles

Fire near Tea | uShare

Building fire near Tea | uShare

Fire on Thomas Avenue | uShare

There is smoke visible from the interstate ramp going off I-229 and onto I-29. As of 12:30 p.m. CT, the building had collapsed.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News both on-air and online for updates as they become available.