TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Tea Monday morning.
The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m.
The fire was reported on Thomas Ave in Tea, just west of I-29 at the Tea exit.
KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek spoke with the owner of Kokenge Painting Services, where the fire was burning. The owner said his son was in the building when the fire started and tried to extinguish it but couldn’t. He says his son is safe.
There is smoke visible from the interstate ramp going off I-229 and onto I-29. As of 12:30 p.m. CT, the building had collapsed.
