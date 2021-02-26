Crews respond to structure fire in southeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a structure fire Friday late afternoon for a structure fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire on south Alpine Avenue around 4:35 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews entered the residence and the fire in the kitchen area.

The crews extinguished the fire within eight minutes of arrival. Fire damage was contained to the kitchen area but the home sustained major smoke damage as a result of the fire.

The occupants of the home were out of the home shortly after crews arrived. Two pets in the home were recovered but resuscitation efforts from firefighters were unsuccessful.

The home did not have a fire sprinkler system.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is reminding residents to practice fire safety and check that their smoke detectors are working.