LAKE NORDEN, SD (KELO) — Officials in Hamlin County responded to a semi-truck versus bridge crash Monday morning.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Highway 28 just west of Lake Norden.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash caused traffic on Highway 28 to be reduced to one lane as of 9:50 a.m.

Crews asked drivers to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported, officials say.