HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews responded to a semi-truck on fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Interstate 29 about a mile north of the Castlewood Exit.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The Castlewood Fire Department, Castlewood Ambulance and the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident and were on the scene working to put the fire out for multiple hours.

The cause of the fire was not released at this time.