ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — A road in the Black Hills was closed for just over an hour following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Spring Creek Road around a mile east of Neck Yoke Road.

Photo from Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department.

The department shared photos of the scene to social media.

You can see a trailer with an excavator on it flipped onto its side and that the truck pulling them had left the road.

Fire crews from Rapid City were called in to clean up spilled diesel fuel, while the Pennington County Highway Department brushed off the road.

No one was hurt.