LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County responded to the rollover crash involving a semi-truck early Sunday morning.

Crews closed down one lane of traffic along I-29 at the mile marker 73, the Tea exit, to clear the area.

Photo Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office asks that drivers use caution in that area while crews are still on the scene.