RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in the Rapid City area were kept busy with a garage fire earlier this week.

Authorities say it happened in the 1400 block of Shetland Lane just before 10 p.m. mountain time Wednesday.

Crews arriving on the scene found smoke and flames coming from a detached garage.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. No one was hurt.