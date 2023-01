HURLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday, Crews from multiple agencies battled a blaze in the Hurley area.

Hurley Fire was called to a payloader fire around 9:35 Saturday morning. Officials say as trucks were leaving the station, the property owner called back saying the fire spread to the building and other pieces of equipment.

Crews from Parker and Chancellor were called in to help. The building was engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived. Officials were on scene for 3 to 4 hours.