Crews respond to overnight house fire in north-central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire late Sunday night.

Crews were called to the area of west 2nd Street and north Summit Avenue for reports of a house fire just before 12 a.m.

A KELOLAND News photographer was on scene. Smoke could be seen when we arrived. A friend of the family says the man living there went back in to make sure his kids got out.

“Dad went down. He burned his beard up, burned his eyelashes up and his eyebrows. He just went down there to make sure his kids weren’t down there, and he made it our. All the kids are safe. He’s safe, his wife is safe, thank god,” family friend, Jose Osborne said.

Temperatures were so cold that water was freezing at the scene.