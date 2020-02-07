UPDATE: No injuries from overnight apartment fire

UPDATED 7:56 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities said there were no injuries from a late night fire at an apartment Thursday.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the first crew reported light smoke in an apartment. Crews found a small fire in the ceiling between the second and third floors . The fire was quickly put out and crews worked another hour to remove smoke and ensure the fire remained out.

Nine residents were displaced because of the fire and the American Red Cross offered assistance.



5:47 a.m.

A structure fire kept crews busy overnight in Sioux Falls.

Our news crew was on the scene and captured video in the 700 block of West Rice Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials tell us it was a small fire that started on a deck.

We’re waiting to learn more on the fire and will bring you up-dates as they become available.