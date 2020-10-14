Crews respond to overnight fire in southeastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters were kept busy with a house fire in southeastern Sioux Falls overnight.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to a home in the 4400 block of East Steeple Circle for reports of a fire. Our news crew was on scene and captured video.

Crews said they put a fire out on the deck outside the home and later found fire in the roof of the home. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes and there were no injuries.

SFFR says people need to make sure to complete extinguishment of recreational fire pits when not in use.