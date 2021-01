MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in western KELOLAND were kept busy with a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 Monday afternoon.

According to the Meade County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, the Sturgis Fire Department and Sturgis Ambulance were called to a crash at 1:45 p.m.

The post says at least 12 vehicles were involved, including 5 semis, a delivery truck, 3 pick-ups and 3 cars.