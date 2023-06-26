MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Mitchell are looking into what sparked a fire in the northwestern part of the city over the weekend.

The Mitchell Fire Marshal says it happened at 7:25 Saturday night in the 1000 block of West 4th Avenue. Officials say Mitchell Police arrived on scene and found fire coming from the back of the home.

Mitchell firefighters arrived on scene and crews of Mt. Vernon, Ethan, Alexandria, Letcher and Rosedale were called in to help. Authorities say the fire appears to have started in a three-season room and spread into the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire.