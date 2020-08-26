Crews respond to injury at Falling Rock

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Pennington County authorities searched late into the night for a 20-year-old woman.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to calls of a woman jumping off of Falling Rock. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the search to it’s Twitter page.

Crews with the sheriff’s office, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City Fire Department and Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials say her injuries do not appear to be life threatening.