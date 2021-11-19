Crews respond to house fire near Mission

MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — A firefighter had to be rescued during a fire southeast of Mission Thursday morning.

According to Mission Volunteer Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to a home in the Hidden Timber area around 9:20 a.m. Those first on scene found smoke and fire coming from the home.

As crews were entering the home, a firefighter partially fell through the floor and into the basement, officials say. They were able to be rescued and no one else was hurt.

Officials say the home was a total loss.

