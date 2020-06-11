Live Now
Crews respond to house fire in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Wednesday night in central Sioux Falls.

Crews were called to the 3000 block of south 1st Avenue around 8:10 p.m. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the basement and first floor of the home. Upon entering, they found part of the basement on fire.

Officials say the fire was quickly contained and knocked down. The fire was contained to the basement, however, there was smoke damage throughout the home. No one was hurt.

