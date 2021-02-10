Crews respond to house fire in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to responded to a house fire in the south-central part of the city Tuesday night.

According to authorities, crews were called to a home in the 1900 block of south 7th Avenue around 10:15 p.m. The first responders on scene found heavy fire conditions coming from the front of the home. Crews were able to gain control of the fire after 30 minutes.

The one person in the home was taken to the hospital for a medical issue not related to the fire. Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents and families to have an evacuation plan and practice it regularly.