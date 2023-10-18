HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are on the scene of a home explosion near Humboldt Wednesday morning.

According to Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, people were in the house at the time of the explosion.

The occupants were transported by hospital; as of 9 a.m. CT, their condition is unknown.

Crews responded to a house explosion in Minnehaha County Wednesday morning.

Officials say a civilian passing by noticed the explosion and called first responders to the scene around 7 a.m.

A neighbor a mile away from the home reported to KELOLAND News on the scene being rocked out of bed shortly after 5 a.m.

This is a developing story, more information will be added to this story as new details become available.