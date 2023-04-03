JACKSON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies responded to a hazardous materials call south of Kadoka Saturday.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department, a truck and trailer hauling materials used in the spray foam process crashed during the snow and ice storm Friday.

The truck and eight barrels of the hazardous material landed in a waterway, officials say.

Photo from the Rapid City Fire Department.

The Rapid City Hazmat Unit, Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the call.

Responders worked to stop additional leaks and pumped out all contaminated water for disposal, officials say.