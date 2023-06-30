HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about a fire that brought multiple crews to Hartford overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Jeffrey Street, which is just south of Interstate 90. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene.

Smoke could be seen coming from a building in the area. Some damage could be seen near the top of the building.

The Hartford Fire Chief says the fire was contained to a small part of the building and that there were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation.