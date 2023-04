YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Yankton had a busy day on Tuesday, including responding to a grass fire on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River.

Officials say it happened in the area of a campground northwest of Crofton, Nebraska.

Firefighters were called to help the Crofton Fire Department with the blaze around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Photo from the Yankton Fire Department.

The Yankton Fire Department posted pictures of the scene on Facebook.

You can see crews burning a line to stop the fire from spreading.