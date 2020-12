A growing number of people in KELOLAND are being impacted by the dark web, especially now that the holidays are here. In fact, one of the largest credit reporting agencies in the world tells KELOLAND News that your risk of being targeted by scammers is about 30 percent higher than usual right now. And most of that activity can be traced to the dark web.

To understand the dangers of the dark web, we must first understand what it is. The best explanation may be to think of an iceberg. On top, is the internet as we know it, Google, Yahoo, Facebook and surfing the web. In other words, the stuff we see. Next, you have the deep web, it's the important and often private information we need everyday. For example, passwords, medical records, subscriptions and financial information. Then there is the dark web. If you've never seen the dark web there's a reason, you can't get there from Google or Yahoo or Bing.