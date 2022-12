SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters battled frigid temperatures while responding to a garage fire early Wednesday morning in central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said it responded to a detached garage fully involved with fire at 5:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Dakota Avenue. Crews kept the fire from extending to the house and other adjacent buildings.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, officials with SFFR said.

There were no injuries to people or firefighters.