SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a neighborhood in the southeast part of the city for a fire early Monday morning.

The fire rescue battalion chief tells KELOLAND News the call came in around 3 a.m. Initial investigation shows fire started in the garage of a home on the 1500 block of 56th Street. That’s just off of 57th Street and Cliff Avenue.

Two cats were rescued from the house. There were no injuries.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.