UPDATED 5:43 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as well as the home and nearby vehicles were involved.

One pet was killed in the fire, officials say.

The fire caused a garage to collapse.