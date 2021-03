CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Our warm, windy weekend is fanning wildfires in western KELOLAND.

Crews responded to this fire burning Saturday near Fairburn, in Custer County, on the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands. The fire was burning in rugged terrain and officials had no estimate on when they’d have the fire contained. The fire has burned an estimated 700 to 12-hundred acres.

