SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a hazy start to the day for first responders as they battled a fire near the Sioux Falls landfill.

Our KELOLAND News Crew was able to capture this video of the scene.

A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire was in an outbuilding.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.