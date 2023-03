GAYVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Crews from multiple agencies were called to a fire west of Gayville Monday morning.

The Yankton Fire Department posted these pictures of the scene to social media.

You can see smoke coming from the shed. A lot of damage can be seen inside the building.

Gayville, Volin and Vermillion Fire Departments were also on the scene.

No injuries were reported.