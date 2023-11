SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are hoping to learn more about what brought Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to an eastside neighborhood.

Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video from the scene on Rock Creek Drive around 5 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from a building

We have reached out for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for updates as they become available.