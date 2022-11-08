SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews responded to a fire at a Wagner nursing home on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the Wagner Fire Department thanked all the agencies and organizations that responded to the fire to help evacuate and keep residents safe.

The Wagner Fire Department also thanked businesses and community members for donating food and water to the first responders.

Mike Kotab, the Charles Mix County Emergency Manager, told KELOLAND News the first call for the fire came at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. He said the Good Samaritan facility will be closed Tuesday and estimated it’ll be closed for an unknown length of time because of smoke and water damage from the fire.

There were no injuries and all the residents were safely evacuated, Kotab said.

Kotab said all the residents have found temporary housing at other nearby nursing home facilities.