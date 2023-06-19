RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire at Monument Health over the weekend.

Officials say crews were called to the hospital just before noon Saturday for reports of a fire on the second floor.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found smoke and heat in an office inside an operating room.

Authorities say the sprinkler activated, keeping the fire at bay. There was heavy fire, smoke and water damage to the area.

No one was hurt and patient care was not impacted.