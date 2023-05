HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at the Lake Norden fire department, ambulance and police building Wednesday morning.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the scene to Facebook.

Fire could be seen coming from the building. An ambulance was also burned.

This is a developing story, KELOLAND News will provide updates both on air and online throughout the day.