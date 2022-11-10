Fire trucks at the scene of a reported fire at an apartment complex in Harrisburg. KELOLAND News photo

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg firefighter helped contain what could have been a much larger fire this morning at an apartment complex, fire chief Cody Lengkeek said.

The firefighter arrived at Jackson Heights Apartments and Townhomes at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive and used his fire extinguisher on the fire.

“He had a fire extinguisher in his pickup. He was able to go in and do a good knock down with the fire extinguisher before crews arrived,” Lengkeek said.

“…with the training he knew what he needed to do,” Lengkeek said. There was not an immediate life and death danger at the time, Lengkeek said.

Because of the size of the housing unit, units from Sioux Falls and Tea responded to the fire call, Lengkeek said.

Several units were evacuated during the fire call. There were no injuries, the chief said.

The fire started with a toaster and it spread into the kitchen area, Lengkeek said. The unit was damaged in the fire and residents may not be able to occupy it for a time, the chief said.

There are four units in the complex.

Seven trucks from Sioux Falls, Harrisburg and Tea fire departments responded. One truck was an aerial truck from Sioux Falls.

The apartment complex is at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive. They are directly across from Harrisburg High School.

The road in front of the school was closed but there was access from the west.