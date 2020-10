CORSON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire in northeast Minnehaha County.

The fire is burning north of Corson.

Minnehaha County Emergency Manager Jason Gearman says he’s heard the fire was harvest related.

Fire departments from across South Dakota have responded to a number of field fires recently due to the dry conditions.

KELOLAND News has a crew on the scene near Corson; look for updates on the fire in this story as new information is confirmed.