SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire at Chandler Feed Company in Chandler, Minnesota, an official with the company said.

Stacy Kruisselbrink said a grain elevator leg exploded. The elevator and several bins near it were impacted, Kruisselbrink said.

Witness Barb Vanthof told KELOLAND News she heard the explosion. “It was a huge boom,” Vanthof said.

When she saw the source of the boom, there was only black smoke for about the first 10 minutes, then, the fire started. Before she saw the elevator, she thought the boom may have been caused by a collision between two semi trucks.

The fire was still burning as of 3:30p.m. today, Kruisselbrink said. Fire response includes a ladder truck from the Pipestone Fire Department as well as fire departments from other nearby communities. Kruisselbrink said an aerial fire equipment response may also be used.

Chandler is southwestern Minnesota in Murray County. Chandler Feed Company has multiple locations including Chandler, Edgerton and four others.

KELOLAND has sent a photographer to the scene. This is a developing story.