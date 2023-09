SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of the city early Tuesday morning.

Fire Rescue says it happened at a business in the 700 block of East 8th Street just before 4:30 a.m.

Crews arriving on the scene found flames coming from the back of the building.

First responders were able to put the fire out in 5 minutes.

No one was hurt.