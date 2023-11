SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash that slowed down traffic downtown.

An SUV crashed into the side of a minivan at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue, around 10:45 Wednesday morning.

An ambulance and fire truck responded, blocking a majority of the intersection, and reducing eastbound traffic to a single lane.

At this point, there is no word on who was at fault, but we do know at least one person was taken away in an ambulance.