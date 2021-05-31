SFPD: Two injured in crash at 69th and Western

UPDATE 5:17 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Monday afternoon.

A sergeant with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KELOLAND News two people on the motorcycle received non-life threatening injures. The two people injured were taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. More details at expected on Tuesday’s police brefing.

4:23 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to a crash at 69th St. and Western Ave. Monday afternoon. 

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Police on the scene told KELOLAND News it was a car vs. motorcycle crash.

KELOLAND News had a photographer on the scene and will bring updates online and on-air when they are available.

