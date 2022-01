RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Rapid City responded to a fire in the eastern part of the city on Saturday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. crews were dispatched to Timmons Boulevard and Homestead Street for a reported vehicle fire. Upon arrival the crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Photo courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

Photo courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

Photo courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

Photo courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

No injuries were reported.