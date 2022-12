CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — No one is injured after a cabin fire in Custer early Friday morning.

The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire just south of Custer where they found a 10×12 cabin engulfed in flames.

The occupants of the cabin had evacuated the building prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Courtesy: Custer Volunteer Fire Department

First responders were able to put out the fire in the -30-degree temperatures.