FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Fort Pierre are looking into what sparked a fire at a truck repair business.

The Assistant Chief for the Fort Pierre Fire Department says it happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Inland Truck Parts and Service.

Heavy smoke was coming from the building and some semis were inside. The fire did spread into the ceiling of the building.

The assistant chief adds that temperatures on scene were around freezing but no equipment froze up.