SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls family was chased out of their home by an early morning fire in their basement.

Fire Rescue responded to the home located near 49th Street and Cliff Avenue at 2:30 this morning. Crews quickly put out the fire. But a cat died in the fire.

Neighbors, relatives and the Red Cross are helping the family with a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.