Crews respond to apartment fire in northern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Sioux Falls responded to a fire in the northern part of the city on Sunday.

Crews with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of West Bennett Street for reports of a fire around 2 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters first on scene found light smoke coming from a ground level unit.

Residents reported the occupant was out of the apartment, but did receive minor injuries. The resident was taken to a local hospital for observation.

When crews entered the apartment, they found a small fire in the kitchen area. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say the building did not have a sprinkler system.