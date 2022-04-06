RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department stayed busy Tuesday night and into the early morning hours Wednesday, responding to multiple fires.

In a Facebook post, the fire department says they responded to two structure fires from 6 to 7 p.m. Both of these fires were caused by cooking. One of the homes received heavy smoke damage.

Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

Another structure fire call came in shortly before 1 a.m. The fire department says high winds caused issues with fighting this fire, but firefighters were eventually able to knock out the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., the fire department responded to three separate grass fires. The first grass fire call came in around 11 p.m., behind Starbucks on West Main Street. Two homes were threatened by the fire, but crews were able to put out the fire before it jumped the road. The fire department says it was a wind-driven fire burning approximately 1 acre of land.

The second grass fire call came in around 12:30 Wednesday morning, on Trail View Drive. This fire burned about a half-acre of grass, according to the fire department.

The last grass fire call came in around 5 a.m. on Robbins Drive. The fire department says this fire was just a smoker that had been burning overnight, tossing embers around from the wind.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.