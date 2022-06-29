SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures are heating up across much of KELOLAND.

Highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s and even the 100s.

That has officials in western South Dakota warning people about the high fire danger and red flag warnings.

The Interior Fire Department turned to Twitter to remind people that a burn ban is in effect so there is no outside burning or fireworks.

Crews in the Custer area have already responded to two fires Wednesday according to Great Plains Fire Information.

Lightning sparked the Highland fire early this morning at the south end of Custer State Park. The call came in around 5:30 a.m.

At last report, it had burned five acres and state and federal land.

Another fire – reported just after midnight seven miles south of Custer – is fully contained.