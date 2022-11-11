BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews in Brown County were busy Friday.

According to the Brown County SD Office of Emergency Management, the department responded to two house fires.

Officials were dispatched to the first home right before noon Friday. They found the Bath home fully engulfed.

The homeowner was able to escape with minor issues, officials say, but the home was determined a total loss.

Crews responded to the second call around 5 p.m. near Fredrick.

Officials say the home has lost power and the residences were using a secondary heat source. They remind people to be safe when using a secondary heat source.